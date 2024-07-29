Former unified heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) has his sights set on a huge rematch with Joseph Parker if he gets past Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs) in his long-awaited comeback fight at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles this Saturday August 3, live worldwide on DAZN PPV.

“For me next it’s Jarrell Miller; god willing we get that win and hopefully I’d love to run it back with Joseph Parker,” said Ruiz. “I’d love to get that rematch. Of course, I rate Jarrell Miller. Any fighter inside that ring is dangerous. You can’t underestimate nobody. We’ve got to be prepared. We’ve got to be ready for whatever comes our way. We’ve just got to get that win.

“The main thing is just getting the victory, getting back in action and getting ready to fight those big boys. Me personally I would like to have two fights, against people that are in the top ten or top fifteen. I’ll fight against anyone else after this fight. I just want to fight the top guys man. Joseph Parker is doing amazing things right now. He beat Wilder and he beat Zhang. I’d love to fight him too.

“I had a lot of rollercoasters and a lot of up and downs over the years since my last fight against Luis Ortiz. I had surgery on my shoulder. I had some ‘baby mumma’ drama but guess what? I’m back, I’m ready to go and I’m ready to become and two-time heavyweight champion of the world.”

“I think it’s a good fight for me, especially because I haven’t been in the ring for 18 months and for my shoulder. I’m not saying he’s something light or he’s an easy fight, because all fights are hard. You can’t underestimate nobody. I think this is the perfect fight for my comeback.

“Back in the day he did call me out. We were in Detroit, I just got done winning this fight, he went up the ring and he wanted to fight me. I was like, ‘you know what, let’s do it right now, let’s do it, I’ll put on the gloves and we’ll get it on’. After the years passed we actually became, I don’t want to say super good friends, but we kind of became friends.

“We’re friends outside of the ring but inside the ring it’s business. Jarrell; it’s time man, it’s time buddy. It’s time to get back in the ring. I’ve seen what you did over there in Saudi Arabia, and now I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do man. It’s all business, nothing personal. Let’s get it.”