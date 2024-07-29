All Star Boxing continues to roll with their summer schedule after a successful homecoming show featuring former 5x world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez in July, They now return to Panama City, Panama for the first time in 2024. The main event billed Youth vs Experience is a welterweight clash as rising undefeated prospect Harvin “Manimal” Aguirre (12-0, 9 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua will face the always entertaining Alberto “Metralleta” Mosquera (28-6-2, 16 KOs) in a 10 round contest. The main event will take place Friday, August 16th from Coliseo De Combates in Panama and aired live on ESPN Knockout.

“We are back in Panama City where we had a great run in 2023,” stated promoter Felix “Tuto” Zabala Jr “This is a fan favorite fight as animosity has grown between both fighters. The fans asked for it and we are delivering another exciting night August 16.”

Harvin Aguirre or also known as “Manimal” is from Managua, Nicaragua but is training and living in Panama City. He returned back to Nicaragua in his first televised appearance last year, winning a close decision against veteran Israel Lopez. He now holds the WBC Fecarbox title and will arguably face his toughest test to date.

Harvin Aguirre: “Mosquera has been talking a lot as usual, but I’m keep focused and ready for this challenge.” said Aguirre “This will be my first main event fight and on ESPN, I’m ready to show the world who Manimal is.

Alberto Mosquera: “Manimal and his management team picked the wrong guy this time, It reminds me of a lot with my fight against Bone who at the time had the same record and projections. I gave him his first loss at home and now with my people of Panama behind me we will repeat the dosage.”