July 29, 2024
Boxing News

Crawford-Madrimov collide on Saturday

Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) of Saudi Arabia, is bringing a blockbuster Riydah Season event to the United States for the first time on Saturday with a $79.99 pay-per-view telecast from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The main event features two-division undisputed world champion Terence Crawford challenging Israil Madrimov for Madrimov’s WBA world super welterweight title.

On the undercard, recently crowned WBA super lightweight champion Isaac Cruz defends his title for the first time against Jose Valenzuela.

In heavyweight action, former unified world champion Andy Ruiz Jr will face Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller while “Real Big Baby” Jared Anderson steps up in competition against Martin Bakole.

Also,Olympic Lightweight gold medalist Andy Cruz continues his lightweight campaign when he takes on former world title challenger Antonio Moran.

  • – Nose bleed seats start at $145 per the BMO website.
    – Thank you, again, Amazon Fire Stick………..

    • Dude stop shilling that thing every post. People know you can find streams on the internet, it’s not special

      • “Dude stop shilling that thing every post. People know you can find streams on the internet, it’s not special”
        – Several people on this site have used the Amazon Fire Stick to watch PPV fights based on my previous comments.
        – So I continue to educate.
        – Take care.
        – Gary G.

      • “People know you can find streams on the internet, it’s not special”

        Fire Stick:
        – The best $35 that I ever spent.
        – Can watch any PPV in any sport or any event.
        – I have watched fights in foreign languages, just to watch the fights.
        – Live fights on DAZN, ESPN plus, etc. without a subscription.
        – Movies and TV shows for free.
        – I should be a paid spokesman….

        • You don’t even really need a firestick. There are any number of websites you can use to pull up any sporting event.

    • PPV prices for this event based on where you live:

      United Kingdom: 24.99 GBP
      United States of America: 79.99 USD
      Finland: 19.99 EUR
      France: 19.99 EUR
      Honduras: 21.99 USD
      Italy: 19.99 EUR
      Macau: 21.99 USD
      Spain: 19.99 EUR
      Uzbekistan: 21.99 USD
      Venezuela: 21.99 USD

      – Bottom line: PPV buyers in the USA are supporting this event.
      – $20 Euro = $22 US Dollars.

  • This is a solid card. Crawford’s fight fight on his path to 3 time undisputed. I can’t wait to see this fight card using the methods that I used to view fights.

  • Re: Male Boxers, Pretending To Be Women, To Box Real Women, In The Women’s Categories, At The 2024 Olympic Games.

    ANY male boxer, who pretends to be a woman, and boxes REAL WOMEN, should not only be expelled from boxing, BUT, should be sent to prison, in the General Population, and be all the woman he wants to be, with ruthless male inmates, in SUPER MAX.

    It’s not about pronouns, trans crap, or testosterone tests. How about a plain simple DNA test. If you were born a dude, you are a dude. Even if you cut your dick off, you are still a MF dude.

    • “Even if you cut your dick off, you are still a MF dude.”
      – A dick-less dude…….

  • Being a boxing fan in So Cal is a wonderful thing. I’ve been to 3 pro shows in the past 10 days, and will be attending 2 more this week. I put my money where my mouth is and support both professional & amateur boxing.

    Reply

  • Mardrimov doesn’t have a ton of fights, but he’s not your prototypical European Danish, should be a good test for the PFP top 2 fighter in the world. Good card!

    • >