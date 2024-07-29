His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) of Saudi Arabia, is bringing a blockbuster Riydah Season event to the United States for the first time on Saturday with a $79.99 pay-per-view telecast from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The main event features two-division undisputed world champion Terence Crawford challenging Israil Madrimov for Madrimov’s WBA world super welterweight title.

On the undercard, recently crowned WBA super lightweight champion Isaac Cruz defends his title for the first time against Jose Valenzuela.

In heavyweight action, former unified world champion Andy Ruiz Jr will face Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller while “Real Big Baby” Jared Anderson steps up in competition against Martin Bakole.

Also,Olympic Lightweight gold medalist Andy Cruz continues his lightweight campaign when he takes on former world title challenger Antonio Moran.