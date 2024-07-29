His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) of Saudi Arabia, is bringing a blockbuster Riydah Season event to the United States for the first time on Saturday with a $79.99 pay-per-view telecast from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
The main event features two-division undisputed world champion Terence Crawford challenging Israil Madrimov for Madrimov’s WBA world super welterweight title.
On the undercard, recently crowned WBA super lightweight champion Isaac Cruz defends his title for the first time against Jose Valenzuela.
In heavyweight action, former unified world champion Andy Ruiz Jr will face Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller while “Real Big Baby” Jared Anderson steps up in competition against Martin Bakole.
Also,Olympic Lightweight gold medalist Andy Cruz continues his lightweight campaign when he takes on former world title challenger Antonio Moran.
Nose bleed seats start at $145 per the BMO website.
Dude stop shilling that thing every post. People know you can find streams on the internet, it’s not special
“Dude stop shilling that thing every post. People know you can find streams on the internet, it’s not special”
PPV prices for this event based on where you live:
United Kingdom: 24.99 GBP
United States of America: 79.99 USD
Finland: 19.99 EUR
France: 19.99 EUR
Honduras: 21.99 USD
Italy: 19.99 EUR
Macau: 21.99 USD
Spain: 19.99 EUR
Uzbekistan: 21.99 USD
Venezuela: 21.99 USD
– Bottom line: PPV buyers in the USA are supporting this event.
– $20 Euro = $22 US Dollars.
So looking forward to the card on Saturday.
This is a solid card. Crawford’s fight fight on his path to 3 time undisputed. I can’t wait to see this fight card using the methods that I used to view fights.
What do you mean by methods to view? can you share that with me?
Eager to watch this fight
good fight ! the rayo vs pitbull should be a thriller too.
Good card, so glad it’s free on stream.
Being a boxing fan in So Cal is a wonderful thing. I’ve been to 3 pro shows in the past 10 days, and will be attending 2 more this week. I put my money where my mouth is and support both professional & amateur boxing.
Mardrimov doesn’t have a ton of fights, but he’s not your prototypical European Danish, should be a good test for the PFP top 2 fighter in the world. Good card!