Before today’s training for his April 20 world title challenge against WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford, former world champion Amir “King” Khan (33-4, 20 KOs) made a pit stop at the Golden State Warriors’ practice facility to meet the players and staff of the five-time NBA champions.



During his visit, Khan greeted, posed for photos, and gifted signed gloves to Demarcus Cousins, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Right after his pit stop at the Warriors practice, Khan went straight to the gym to continue his preparations for Crawford.