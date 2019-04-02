April 2, 2019
Boxing News

Amir Khan visits Golden State Warriors

Before today’s training for his April 20 world title challenge against WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford, former world champion Amir “King” Khan (33-4, 20 KOs) made a pit stop at the Golden State Warriors’ practice facility to meet the players and staff of the five-time NBA champions.

Khan Warriors Basketball
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

During his visit, Khan greeted, posed for photos, and gifted signed gloves to Demarcus Cousins, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Right after his pit stop at the Warriors practice, Khan went straight to the gym to continue his preparations for Crawford.

Late Results from Toronto, Indiana
Lolenga Mock planning farewell fight

Top Boxing News