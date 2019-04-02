26-year-old Lolenga Mock (42-16-1, 13 KOs) is determined to finish a 28-year professional career by claiming the IBA Inter-Continental super middleweight crown in Aarhus, Denmark on May 18. Mock was controversially denied a WBC world title shot by a majority decision last year and now looks to bow out with revenge for January’s narrow points loss to Mateo Damian Veron.

Mock said: “This is my jubilee fight – my 60th as a professional boxer and I want to make my fans happy on this special day for my career. For the first time in 28 years as a professional fighter, I’m going to be fighting for a version of the world title and that is very special to me.”

Mock, who started his professional career way back in 1991, famously knocked down future unified and multi-weight world champion David Haye in 2003.