It was a big weekend for Toronto-based Lee Baxter Promotions on both sides of the border.

In Toronto, LBP presented a tremendous night of action downtown at the historic Mattamy Athletic Centre, located on the same plot of land as Maple Leaf Gardens. Welterweight Custio Clayton (16-0, 11 KOs) scored a six round stoppage win over 44-year-old former world champion DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley (51-33-1, 28 KOs), super welterweight Stanyslav Skorokhod (18-2, 15 KOs) knocked out Jose Luis Zuniga (16-4-1, 9 KOs) in the second round, and heavyweight Oleksandr Teslenko (16-0, 12 KOs) outpointed Fabio Maldonado (26-2, 25 KOs) over ten to claim the NABA title.

In New Albany, Indiana, welterweight Dusty Hernandez Harrison (31-1, 17 KOs) got back to work with a first round knockout over journeyman Bruce Rumbolz (22-36-2, 15 KOs).