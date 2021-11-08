Amanda Serrano regresa el 18 de diciembre en Paul-Fury La mejor libra por libra femenina y actual campeona unificada de peso pluma Amanda Serrano (41-1-1, 30 KOs) regresará a la división de peso ligero cuando se enfrente a la actual campeona interina femenina de 135 libras de la AMB, Miriam Gutiérrez (13-1, 5 KOs). ) en un combate de diez asaltos que será el co-estelar del Showtime PPV encabezado por Jake Paul contra Tommy Fury enfrentándose en un combate de peso crucero de ocho asaltos, el sábado 18 de diciembre en vivo desde Amalie Arena en Tampa, Florida. ¿Quién podría ser el Próximo desafío para Canelo? Iwata vence a Shiba y gana el campeonato vacante japonés de las 108 libras

