Alimkhanuly vence a Mikhailovichcy sigue siendo campeón de la FIB y la OMB El campeón unificado de peso mediano de la WBO/IBF, Janibek Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs), retuvo sus títulos mundiales con un nocaut técnico en el noveno asalto sobre Andrei Mikhailovich (21-1, 13 KOs) el viernes por la noche en el Star en Sydney, Australia. Alimkhanuly derribó a Mikhailovich con fuerza en el segundo asalto y Mikhailovich parecía agotado, pero Alimkhanuly lo dejó ir. Después de eso, Mikhailovich presionó valientemente a Alimkhanuly e hizo que el campeón trabajara duro, pero fue Alimkhanuly quien conectó los golpes más duros. Alimkhanuly volvió a sacudir a Mikhailovich en el noveno asalto y el árbitro detuvo la pelea. El tiempo era de 2:45. Fundora responde a Crawford Paro defenderá ante Hitchis su título 140 lbs de la FIB en Puerto Rico

