Akhmadaliev vence a Iwasa en Uzbekistan El campeón unificado de peso súper gallo de la AMB / FIB Murodjon Akhmadaliev (9-0, 7 KOs) venció mediante un nocaut técnico en el quinto asalto sobre el ex campeón de la FIB Ryosuke Iwasa (27-4, 17 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Humo Arena en Tashkent, Uzbekistán. Akhmadaliev estaba rompiendo progresivamente a Iwasa cuando el árbitro Yury Koptsev, inexplicablemente, intervino para una detención muy prematura porque parecía Iwasa todavía estaba bien para continuar el combate. El Tiempo era la 1:30. Herring vence a Frampton y retiene el título de la OMB en Dubai Ex-campeón Nietes regresa con triunfo en Dubai

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

