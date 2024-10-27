A world title fight will top the latest installment of the Monte-Carlo Showdown at Salle Des Étoiles at Sporting Monte-Carlo on Saturday December 14, shown live worldwide on DAZN. Uzbekistan’s former IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (12-1, 9 KOs) attempts to become a two-time world champion when he takes on Mexican knockout artist Ricardo Espinoza Franco (30-4, 25 KOs) for the interim WBA super bantamweight title.

Also, Brazilian amateur star turned 5-0 professional Beatriz Ferreira makes the first defense of her IBF lightweight title against France’s former European Champion Licia Boudersa (23-2-2, 4 KOs), and British cruiserweight champion Chev Clarke (10-0, 7 KOs) clashes with unbeaten Frenchman Leonardo Mosquea (15-0, 9 KOs) for the vacant EBU European title.