October 27, 2024
Boxing News

Akhmadaliev-Franco collide Dec 14

A world title fight will top the latest installment of the Monte-Carlo Showdown at Salle Des Étoiles at Sporting Monte-Carlo on Saturday December 14, shown live worldwide on DAZN. Uzbekistan’s former IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (12-1, 9 KOs) attempts to become a two-time world champion when he takes on Mexican knockout artist Ricardo Espinoza Franco (30-4, 25 KOs) for the interim WBA super bantamweight title.

Also, Brazilian amateur star turned 5-0 professional Beatriz Ferreira makes the first defense of her IBF lightweight title against France’s former European Champion Licia Boudersa (23-2-2, 4 KOs), and British cruiserweight champion Chev Clarke (10-0, 7 KOs) clashes with unbeaten Frenchman Leonardo Mosquea (15-0, 9 KOs) for the vacant EBU European title.

Shervantaigh Koopman wins in five rounds

  • Who didn’t see an ‘interim’ compromise for MJ coming? Winning won’t make him a two time titleholder, never mind a champion.

  • MJ had his chance to get Inoue and he lost to Tapales. If he loses to Hindu, he will NEVER get another one.

  • Meaningless belt, nondescript opponent. Strictly a tune-up for Inoue challenge after the Monster takes care of Goodman.

    • >