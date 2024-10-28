October 28, 2024
Boxing News

Boxing back in Nashville Nov 21

Ramon Arellano (Arellano Boxing Promotions) presents another night of boxing November 21st in Nashville, Tennessee at his popular San Jose Fiesta Mexican Restaraunt. The 6 round light heavyweight main event will see former 2020 Olympian Nalek Korbaj (2-0, 2 KOs) of Venezuela vs veteran Twon Smith (4-12, 3 KOs) of Oklahoma.

Carlos ‘Pupita’ Fidel Guity Miranda (7-1, 3 KOs) of Honduras will look to rebound from his split decision loss last time out which was his first as a professional. Miranda will take on local favorite Jaden Johnson (0-1) of Tennessee.

Unbeaten super lightweight prospect Hebreux Francois (3-0, 2 KOs) of Haiti will take on pro debuter Leonard McDonald III. Rounding out the card in seperate bouts will be Larry Recio and Tessia Tali.

Zurdo Ramirez Update
Akhmadaliev-Franco collide Dec 14

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>