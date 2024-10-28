Ramon Arellano (Arellano Boxing Promotions) presents another night of boxing November 21st in Nashville, Tennessee at his popular San Jose Fiesta Mexican Restaraunt. The 6 round light heavyweight main event will see former 2020 Olympian Nalek Korbaj (2-0, 2 KOs) of Venezuela vs veteran Twon Smith (4-12, 3 KOs) of Oklahoma.

Carlos ‘Pupita’ Fidel Guity Miranda (7-1, 3 KOs) of Honduras will look to rebound from his split decision loss last time out which was his first as a professional. Miranda will take on local favorite Jaden Johnson (0-1) of Tennessee.

Unbeaten super lightweight prospect Hebreux Francois (3-0, 2 KOs) of Haiti will take on pro debuter Leonard McDonald III. Rounding out the card in seperate bouts will be Larry Recio and Tessia Tali.