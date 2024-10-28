Reigning WBA cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (46-21, 30 KOs) says he’s extremely proud to headline the inaugural “Latino Night” as part of Riyadh Season against WBO titleholder Chris “The Gentleman” Billam-Smith (20-1, 13 KOs) on November 16th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ramirez vs. Smith-Billam will be streamed live on DAZN, as well as broadcast for free on several television networks around the world.

Fighting out of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, Zurdo was the first Mexican to capture the world super middleweight title in 2016, and he repeated that feat in the cruiserweight title last March, capturing the 200-pound division’s crown by dethroning previously undefeated WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian (27-1, 19 KOs) in Inglewood, California.

“Headlining “Latino Night” is a huge honor for me,” Ramirez said. “It’s a special opportunity to connect with the Latino community and celebrate such as rich culture through my performance. The energy, passion, and pride that come with events like this are something I’m really excited about. What makes it even more special is the chance to blend and cross cultures, especially with Saudi Arabia, where I’ve also drawn a lot of inspiration. Bringing together these vibrant traditions creates a unique experience, and I’m proud to represent both sides on a night like this. And hopefully in the near future, the Excellency can visit my hometown, Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico.

“I’m incredibly excited about what Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season are doing for boxing. It’s amazing to see the sport growing globally, and the level of support and passion they’re bringing to the table is inspiring. The opportunities they’re creating for fighters and fans alike are huge, and I’m really optimistic about what the future holds, It’s a great time to be involved in boxing, and I’m thrilled to be part of this exciting movement.

“I’m really excited about this show being on free TV because it gives me the chance to reach an even bigger audience worldwide. It’s an amazing opportunity for more people to see my journey and connect with what I do in the ring, The exposure is huge, and it’s motivating to know that people from all over the world will be turning in. I’m grateful for the platform and I’m ready to put on a show for everyone watching.”