360 Promotions has announced a 10-round main event between undefeated middleweight Sadriddin Akhmedov (14-0, 12 KOs) of Almaty, Kazakhstan now residing in Santa Monica, CA and Battle-Tested Veteran Raphael ‘Trouble’ Igbokwe (17-5, 7 KOs), of Houston, TX set for Friday, December 13 at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California and broadcast globally on UFC Fightpass.

“We were very impressed by Sadriddin Akhmedov’s Hollywood Fight Nights debut on August 31, scoring an impressive first round knockout,” said Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions. “Prior to turning professional he was part of the Kazak National Boxing Team and earned a wealth of accolades as an amateur.”