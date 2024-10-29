Wins JBC 140lb mandatory shot

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

This reporter has been an avid reader of British Boxing News for some half a century. I like their enthusiasm in hot encounters of unbeaten compatriots, that is, Briton versus Briton, if not internationally focused. We saw such a locally sensational matchup of unbeaten super lightweights that vied in a Japanese eliminator against the national champ. JBC#2 Mikyo Watarai (6-0, 4 KOs; amateur 77-15, 19 stoppages), 139.5, very impressively accelerated his attack to score a fine TKO victory over JBC#1 hard-puncher Kotaro Sekine (9-1-1, 8 KOs; amateur 18-20, 5 KOs), 140, at 1:49 of the fourth round in a scheduled eight on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. It was a short but sizzling affair.

Watarai made it a rule to often fly to Las Vegas to train at Floyd Mayweather gym to horn his fists, which thus paid off. The skillful boxer-puncher, 25, will have a mandatory shot at the national champ, southpaw six-footer that Kun-Tae Lee (8-0-1, 2 KOs; amateur 102-10 with 62 consecutive wins) early next year. That will be more interesting to watch than an ordinary world title go for hardcore aficionados here.

Promoter : Dangan Promotions.

