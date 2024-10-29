October 28, 2024
Boxing Results

Unbeaten Watarai halts Sekine

Watarai Sekine241026 1

Wins JBC 140lb mandatory shot

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

This reporter has been an avid reader of British Boxing News for some half a century. I like their enthusiasm in hot encounters of unbeaten compatriots, that is, Briton versus Briton, if not internationally focused. We saw such a locally sensational matchup of unbeaten super lightweights that vied in a Japanese eliminator against the national champ. JBC#2 Mikyo Watarai (6-0, 4 KOs; amateur 77-15, 19 stoppages), 139.5, very impressively accelerated his attack to score a fine TKO victory over JBC#1 hard-puncher Kotaro Sekine (9-1-1, 8 KOs; amateur 18-20, 5 KOs), 140, at 1:49 of the fourth round in a scheduled eight on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. It was a short but sizzling affair.

Watarai made it a rule to often fly to Las Vegas to train at Floyd Mayweather gym to horn his fists, which thus paid off. The skillful boxer-puncher, 25, will have a mandatory shot at the national champ, southpaw six-footer that Kun-Tae Lee (8-0-1, 2 KOs; amateur 102-10 with 62 consecutive wins) early next year. That will be more interesting to watch than an ordinary world title go for hardcore aficionados here.

Promoter : Dangan Promotions.
BoxRec: Mikyo Watarai

_

Monster month of Boxing to hit the Southwest
Akhmedov headlines Dec 13

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>