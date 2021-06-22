Former world champion Paul Butler (32-2, 15 KOs) will now go up against Mexican Willibaldo Garcia (12-4-1, 6 KOs) for the vacant WBO International bantamweight title on Friday’s MTK card at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England, on Friday and broadcast live on ESPN+. Butler was originally set to face fellow ex-world world Joseph Agbeko, but visa problems forced Agbeko out of the contest.

Butler said: “It’s nice to still be fighting after the Agbeko problems. I’ve trained solid for 10 weeks so it’s good I’m still getting a fight. It’s frustrating as I’ve trained for a certain person for so long, but I have to be fully focused on getting the win on Friday night. I’ve had a look at who I’m boxing and he’s a tougher fighter than Agbeko. He is game, comes to win and doesn’t stop throwing shots, plus he’s been in with some good opponents.”