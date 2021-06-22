After 16 months, the wait is finally over for fight fans in Orange County and all of Southern California. Fight Club OC is back in business on Thursday, August 26th, at The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa. This show is a guaranteed sellout (get tix at www.socafights.com.)

It was also announced that there will be NO COVID RESTRICTIONS. To make up for the loss of the five shows in 2020, promoter Roy Englebrecht stated that he will stage five Fight Club OC shows in 2021 starting with the August 26th show, with other Thursday shows set for September 23rd, October 14th, November 11th, and December 2nd.