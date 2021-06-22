The full ESPN+ card to be streamed Saturday from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is set.

As previously announced, former world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko faces Masayoshi Nakatani in a 12-round lightweight bout, and former world champion Rob “Bravo” Brant meets Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly a 10-round middleweight affair.

The undercard will feature unbeaten welterweight Giovani Santillan (26-0, 15 KOs) returning from a yearlong layoff to fight Cecil McCalla (23-4, 10 KOs) in a crossroads battle scheduled for eight or 10 rounds.

In other undercard action:

Heavyweight knockout artist Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (7-0-1, 7 KOs), a 2016 Italian Olympian, makes his return against Marlon Williams (6-1, 3 KOs) in a bout scheduled for four rounds. Vianello hopes to bounce back from last October’s draw to Bubble fan-favorite Kingsley Ibeh.

Bantamweight puncher Robert “Biggie” Rodriguez (9-0-1, 5 KOs) will fight Luis Fernando Saavedra (8-6, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder.

One of Japan’s most promising young fighters, Subaru Murata, will make his professional debut in a four-round junior featherweight tilt against Keven Monroy (1-1, 1 KO).

Flashy bantamweight prospect Floyd “Cashflow” Diaz (1-0), who turned pro in February, returns against fellow unbeaten Jaime Jasso (2-0) in a four-rounder.