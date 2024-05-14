Former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner’s status was in doubt, but it looks like he will show up to face once-beaten welterweight Blair “The Flair” Cobbs face-to-face in a preview of their special WBC People’s Championship matchup that will be part of six title fights in a press conference this Thursday. The two will be joined by WBC cruiserweight champion Noel “The Dark Horse” Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KOs) of Miami and #1 challenger in Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (20-1, 19 KOs) from Ontario, Canada, promoting a night of fights entitled “Fists of Fury” promoted by Don King Productions.

