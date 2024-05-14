Former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner’s status was in doubt, but it looks like he will show up to face once-beaten welterweight Blair “The Flair” Cobbs face-to-face in a preview of their special WBC People’s Championship matchup that will be part of six title fights in a press conference this Thursday. The two will be joined by WBC cruiserweight champion Noel “The Dark Horse” Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KOs) of Miami and #1 challenger in Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (20-1, 19 KOs) from Ontario, Canada, promoting a night of fights entitled “Fists of Fury” promoted by Don King Productions.
Top Boxing News
Believe when I see it. Well, actually won’t see it because I won’t be watching.
What a shame. With discipline, Broner could have done more with his career. He was not ever gonna be elite but could’ve done more.
Who cares!!!! He’s career is going no where!
If is career ended today, AB in the IHOF…four weight world champion, many in the Hall cannot make that same claim. Was dominate at junior lightweight and lightweight, facts! Too small for Welterweight, just like Loma is too small for Lightweight, and Canelo too small for Lightheavyweight.
He has a solid argument for the HOF. Champ in 4 divisions is not easy task regardless of competition. He was on a roll until Maidana. Then, it was curtains from there.
Dominant? Best guy he fought was Mikey Garcia and he routed him. Hall of promoted well more like it
Cobbs beats Broner easily.
Whatever the odds are for Broner ending back in prison someday I’ll take the under.
You know…I want to pull for Broner because everybody loves a good comeback story, but the guy makes it very hard. At 34, age wise he’s still young enough to make moves in boxing, but there are two major factors going against him; There’s a lot of mileage in those 34 years, but more importantly-his heart is clearly no longer in it.