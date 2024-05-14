On Tuesday at Boulevard Riyadh City, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) and WBO/IBF/WBA ruler Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) made their grand arrivals. Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) and Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) will battle for the undisputed heavyweight crown this Saturday at Kingdom Arena. The winner becomes the division’s first undisputed champion in the four belt era.
Tyson Fury: “I predict that somebody’s ‘0’ has got to go. And it’s going to be that team over there, unfortunately for them. Oleksandr Usyk is a great fighter. Olympic gold medalist, cruiserweight world champion, heavyweight world champion. But, unfortunately for him, he has to come against the great Tyson Fury in the era of me. I’m really looking forward to Saturday night….even if he had 20 million people screaming his name, they cannot fight for him on the night. And when there’s two men in there on the night, it’s going to be very daunting when he has the undertaker in the ring with him.”
Oleksandr Usyk: “I feel good. I’m very happy to be here. Saturday is a special day because I will have the opportunity to become undisputed for a second time. It’s great. It’s very good for me. It’s very important for my country. I like that…I have a plan. It’s a better plan. And it’s a great plan.”
Usyk will embarrass the gypsy queen.
Fury has got to be in good shape, since he got to train twice after the Ngannou fight.
Probably will go 12 rounds, may be a close fight.
I like both but I’m pulling for Usyk in this one. It’s gonna be tough for him due to the size and reach of Fury. If the version of Fury that moves like a middleweight (the one that thumped Wilder) shows up, he (Fury) will win a decision. Anything less, Usyk takes a razor thin decision.
If Fury wins, that’s cool as well as it sets up a fight Joshua.
Both fighters have KO power. It might not go to decision. I like Usyk but I have Fury winning. I think if Fury is prepared he will be hard to beat. Fury is not popular, hated even but despite the bs the man is a really good fighter.
I just don’t see an aesthetically pleasing fight here. Lots of grappling and I highly doubt a one punch knockout occurs; the two styles just don’t mesh. I’m leaning towards Fury mainly due to his reach, size, and effective awkwardness. Long gone are the days of Ali/Frazier, Foreman/Lyle, Bowe/Holyfield, Mercer/Morrison, Holmes/Norton, Marciano/Walcott, Tyson/Ruddock and many more.
In a few days’ time the end of a Gipsy myth-Usyk is too good a Boxing IQ