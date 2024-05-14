On Tuesday at Boulevard Riyadh City, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) and WBO/IBF/WBA ruler Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) made their grand arrivals. Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) and Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) will battle for the undisputed heavyweight crown this Saturday at Kingdom Arena. The winner becomes the division’s first undisputed champion in the four belt era.

Tyson Fury: “I predict that somebody’s ‘0’ has got to go. And it’s going to be that team over there, unfortunately for them. Oleksandr Usyk is a great fighter. Olympic gold medalist, cruiserweight world champion, heavyweight world champion. But, unfortunately for him, he has to come against the great Tyson Fury in the era of me. I’m really looking forward to Saturday night….even if he had 20 million people screaming his name, they cannot fight for him on the night. And when there’s two men in there on the night, it’s going to be very daunting when he has the undertaker in the ring with him.”

Oleksandr Usyk: “I feel good. I’m very happy to be here. Saturday is a special day because I will have the opportunity to become undisputed for a second time. It’s great. It’s very good for me. It’s very important for my country. I like that…I have a plan. It’s a better plan. And it’s a great plan.”