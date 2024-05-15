May 15, 2024
Boxing News

Q&A Heavyweight Thomas Narmo

Thomas NarmoUnbeaten heavyweight prospect Thomas Narmo (7-0, 7 KOs) of Norway is ready to test his skills against other heavyweight prospects. The 6’6 giant-sized Norwegian is a former professional hockey player and is scheduled for a tuneup fight in June. All of his wins have been inside the distance and the 30-year-old is anxious for bigger opportunities in the immediate future. Fightnews.com® spoke with Narmo as he is in training for his upcoming bout.

What led to your pursuit of a career in boxing?

I used to play professional hockey and then MMA. My knees were giving out and it turns out my potential was bigger in boxing than MMA. I just was not aware of it.

How would you describe your boxing style?

I’m still learning but I try to take the center of the ring and work from my jab! I can keep a really high pace, so I will put the pressure on my opponents if I get the chance

Do you feel you’re ready to challenge a top heavyweight prospect?

I do. He will likely be a more complete bóxer than me but what will happen if it turns into more of a fight than a boxing match?

Has any Norway-born fighter ever challenged for a world heavyweight title?

Yes, in 1986 Steffen Tangstad challenged Michael Spinks for the IBF title losing in the 4th round. It would be great if I ever got the opportunity to challenge for a world title!

Is that your long-term goal as well?

Yes but hopefully with a better outcome. I do feel for now winning a major regional title from a major sanctioning body like a Continental or Inter-Contiental title is within reach. It’s all about climbing up the world rankings.

