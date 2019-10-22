October 22, 2019
A Boxing Wedding

How many couples can say they were married by a former heavyweight champion?
Pink Bob
Popular ring announcer Bob Alexander and his new wife Mary have that distinction. Former WBC heavyweight champion Pinklon Thomas performed the ceremony when Bob and Mary recently tied the knot in Punta Gorda, Florida. It was a boxing-themed wedding with 14 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame members in attendance and even a boxing ring wedding cake.

Bob and Mary honeymooned in Vermont for a few days, then drove to Niagara Falls so he could ring announce last Friday’s Boxeo Telemundo show at the Seneca Niagra Resort & Casino.

