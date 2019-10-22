Former lightweight world champion Anthony “Million Dolla” Crolla (34-7-3, 13 KOs) will face Spaniard Frank Urquiaga (13-1, 1 KO) for the WBA Continental lightweight title in his farewell fight at Manchester Arena on November 2, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

“This is it, the final one,” said hometown favorite Crolla. “I’ve had so many great nights at the arena down the years, so I’m pleased to be finishing where it all started…I can’t let the emotions get to me, I’ve got a job to do first and foremost – I want to bow out with a win.”