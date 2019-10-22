Photos: Mike Greenhill

Super middleweight Demond Nicholson won an eight-round unanimous decision over Devaun Lee in the main event this past Friday night at Maryland Live Casino in Hanover, Maryland. The bout headlined a near-sellout card promoted by Jeter Promotions. This was the 4th successful promotion at the Casino for Jeter Promotions.



Nicholson of Laurel, Maryland won by scores of 79-73 on all cards and is now 22-3-1. Lee, of Brooklyn, NY competed in the most recent season of The Contender is now 10-7-1.

Heavyweight Danny Kelly got the biggest win of his career as he stopped Nick Kisner in round three of their scheduled eight-round bout. Kelly dropped Kisner twice in round two, and finished the fight with a knockdown in round three, and the bout was stopped at 1:04.

Kelly of Washington, DC is 10-3-1 with nine knockouts. Kisner of Baltimore, Maryland.

Malik Loften stopped Omar Etheridge in round two of their super featherweight bout. Loften dropped Etheridge with a body shot, and the bout was stopped at 2:20 of round two. Loften is 4-1 with two knockouts. Etheridge is 3-2.

Jeter Promotions signee Ebrima Jawara scored an exciting six-round unanimous decision over James Early in a super featherweight bout. Jawara of Germantown, Maryland won on all cards 59-56 and the Germantown, Maryland native is 3-1. Early is 4-5.

Jay Stancil III won a four-round unanimous decision over Ransley Washington in a bantamweight fight. Stancil of Clinton, Maryland won by scores of 40-36 twice and 39-37 to win his pro debut. Washington was also making his pro debut.

Baltimore Policeman and Jeter Promotions signee Brandon Chambers won a four-round unanimous decision over Christopher Haney in a lightweight fight. Chambers of Baltimore won by scores of 40-36 and 39-37 twice, and is now 2-0-1. Haney is 0-4-2.

In a battle of pro debuting super featherweights, Blaze Fidler Hernandez and Antonio Dunton-El. Each fighter took a 39-37 card, and a 3rd card read even 38-38.

