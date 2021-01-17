In the 10 round main event, Argentine Lucas “El Tornado” Bastida (15-1, 9 KOs) successfully defended his Argentina South America middleweight title stopping countryman Germán “El Martillo” Peralta(8-8-5, 1 KOs) in round three. The event took place at the Microestadio Municipal de Hurlingham, in Hurlingham, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Bastida, living up to his nickname, came out like a whirlwind all over his opponent. Peralta to his credit withstood the early barrage of punches. However, in round three a big right hand sent Peralta crashing to the canvas. He beat the count but Bastida immediately pounced on him opening up a cut over the right eye of Peralta as well. Peralta was taking a lot of clean punches along the ropes and the referee rightfully waved it off. The official time of the stoppage was 1:06.

The 10 round co-feature for the Argentina super lightweight title saw Daniel “El Zorrito” Córdoba (13-6, 2 KOs) upset Martín “El Principito” Coggi (37-10-3, 18 KOs) by unanimous decision. Córdoba was in complete control winning the offensive and defensive battle. Offensively he landed the clearer punches and defensively was able to avoid any serious threatening punches from Coggi in route to the clear points win. The official scores were 100-90 twice and 98-92 all in favor of Córdoba. Coggi is the son of the local legendary Argentine former 3-time WBA world champion Juan Martin “Latigo” Coggi.

Rounding out the undercard…

Franco Ezequiel Acosta TKO Sergio Daniel Cordoba 4 rds cruiserweights

German Guillermo Lopez MD Elvio Matias Leguizamon 4 rds super bantamweights

Argentina Boxing Promotions-Mario Margossian promoted the event with TyC Sports televising.