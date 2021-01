Undefeated bantamweight prospect Dylan Price (12-0, 9 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Samuel Gutierrez (16-29-6, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at Elevations Event Center in Chester, Pennsylvania (outside Philadelphia). Price dropped Gutierrez and the bout was promptly waved off.

In the co-feature, junior welterweight Shinard Bunch (11-1, 10 KOs) won by third round KO over Dieumerci Nzau (11-14, 8 KOs).