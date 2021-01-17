

WBO #11 super welterweight Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (29-1, 19 KOs) needed just 79 seconds to demolish Abraham “Pitbull” Juarez (20-7, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Grand Hotel in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. Juarez couldn’t continue after being battered to the canvas by a barrage of punches from Ocampo.

Welterweight Jorge “Chino” García (19-2, 16 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten José “Berna” Lozano (8-1, 8 KOs). Scores were 79-72, 78-73 and 77-74.

Super bantamweight Èrick “Terrible” Robles (7-1, 5 KOs) won a spirited six round split decision victory over Jonathan “Tachi” Rojas (6-2, 5 KOs). Scores were 58-56, 58-56 Robles, 58-56 Rojas.