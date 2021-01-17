January 17, 2021
Boxing Results

WBO #11 Ocampo steamrolls Juarez in one

Chemca Ocampo Ataca A Putbull Juarez
Photo: Rosita Gutiérrez/Zanfer

WBO #11 super welterweight Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (29-1, 19 KOs) needed just 79 seconds to demolish Abraham “Pitbull” Juarez (20-7, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Grand Hotel in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. Juarez couldn’t continue after being battered to the canvas by a barrage of punches from Ocampo.

Welterweight Jorge “Chino” García (19-2, 16 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten José “Berna” Lozano (8-1, 8 KOs). Scores were 79-72, 78-73 and 77-74.

Super bantamweight Èrick “Terrible” Robles (7-1, 5 KOs) won a spirited six round split decision victory over Jonathan “Tachi” Rojas (6-2, 5 KOs). Scores were 58-56, 58-56 Robles, 58-56 Rojas.

Toyoshima upsets Nagahama, wins OPBF 147lb belt
Bastida TKOs Peralta in three

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>