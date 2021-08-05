Undefeated Richie “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera, returns August 14th to where it all started for him in Worcester, Massachusetts. Rivera (19-0, 14 KOs) will take on Ernesto “Gatti” Berrospe Rivas (11-17, 6 KOs) in the 8-round co-featured event on the “New England’s Future VII card, presented by Rivera Promotions Entertainment (RPE) in association with Shearns Boxing Promotions, in one of three slated title fights at the famed Worcester Palladium. Rivera vs. Rivas will fight for the vacant NBA Americas cruiserweight title.

During the pandemic, Rivera moved to Orlando, Florida and stayed busy fighting in the Sunshine state and Mexico. “Popeye” has returned home to Hartford with a new head trainer in his corner, John “Iceman” Scully.

In other action, undefeated heavyweight Cassius “C.O.G.” Chaney (20-0, 14 KOs), who is promoted by Main Events, will fight in the 10-round main event versus former NABA Heavyweight Champion Shawdell Terell Winters (13-5, 12 KOs).

Also, 2012 Puerto Rico Olympian Enrique Collazo (15-1-1, 10 KOs) will fight for the vacant NBA Americas Super Middleweight Championship against TBA in an 8-round bout.