On Thursday, August 26, promoter Lou DiBella will take his Broadway Boxing series to “The Diamond” in Richmond, Virginia, home of minor league baseball’s Richmond Flying Squirrels. Fite will stream the event.

Headlining the event in a 10-round heavyweight clash, between Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (14-0, 10 KOs) and Robert Simms (11-3, 3 KOs) with the vacant IBF USBA title at stake.

Local heavyweight Jerry “Slugger” Forrest (26-4-1, 20 KOs) takes on Joe Jones (12-4, 9 KOs), for the vacant IBF North American title in the ten-round co-feature. Also, in an eight-rounder,

Fighting in an eight-rounder, unbeaten heavyweight Mike Balogun (17-0, 13 KOs) will battle Nick Davis (6-2, 4 KOs). Balogun played in the NFL for three years.