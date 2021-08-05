Mexican Esteban Bermúdez was presented on Wednesday with his light flyweight champion belt from the president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Gilberto Jesús Mendoza.

The event was held at a prestigious hotel in Mexico City and featured the outstanding presence of the WBA Female Featherweight Champion Erika Cruz and former WBA Female Minimumweight Champion Anabel “La Avispa” Ortiz, whom, along with the WBA President, were in charge of presenting the champion belt to Bermúdez.

“I am very excited to have my belt. The hardest part comes now, which is retaining it. I want to thank everyone who helped me: My dad, my trainer, and the WBA,” said Bermúdez.

For his part, Mendoza showed his satisfaction for being in Mexico and crowning a champion in such an important country for boxing: “We had a debt to have a greater presence in the country. Of course, we do not come here with the intention of competing. I have a lot of respect for the WBC and Mauricio Sulaimán.”

Bermúdez, now with his belt in hands, affirmed that he is willing to “work even harder”, because he knows that he will have a difficult challenge, since his mandatory rival will be WBA Light Flyweight Super Champion, Japanese Hiroto Kyoguchi.