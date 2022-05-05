DAZN has announced that 1.5 million viewers watched last Saturday’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano webstream. This would easily be the most-watched boxing card ever headlined by female boxers. The match caught fire and sold out the mecca of boxing, Madison Square Garden in New York City, and Taylor and Serrano delivered a memorable performance. DAZN subscribers can catch a replay anytime on the platform. In the UK, the fight can be seen tonight on BBC 3 and BBC iPlayer.