The latest event from “the world’s greatest boxing promoter” Don King includes five title fights headlined by the WBA heavyweight championship pitting defending champion Trevor Bryan (22-0, 15 KOs) going up against the number one contender Daniel DuBois (17-1, 16 KOs) from Greenwich, London. The card is set for June 11th at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai in Miami, Florida, and is billed as “The Fight for Freedom and Peace.” Pay-Per-View details and an announcement on ticket availability will be made soon.

In addition to the main event, the NABA Gold heavyweight title fight will feature champion DaCarree Scott (7-0, 6 KOs) of Decatur, GA defending his title against another Georgia slugger in Jonathan Guidry (17-1-2, 5 KOs) from Dulac, GA. Guidry’s lone blemish came at the hands of Bryan.

Florida’s NABA cruiserweight champion Johnnie Langston (10-3, 4 Kos) of Sarasota, FL will defend his title against Plantation, Florida’s Isaiah Thompson (6-1-1, 5 KOs).

Tre’Sean Wiggins (13-5-3, 7 KOs), of Newburgh, NY will defend his NABA welterweight championship against Florida’s Travis Castellon (17-4-1, 12 KOs).

Promoter Don King recently signed super lightweight contender Ryan Martin (24-2, 14 KOs) from Chattanooga, TN. Martin is managed by country music superstar Kane Brown and this will be Martin’s first fight under the leadership of Brown. Martin will take center stage in the fifth title fight of the evening as he goes after the NABA lightweight championship against an opponent to be named.