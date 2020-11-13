Undefeated former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (40-0, 26 KOs) will end a long layoff on December 19 against Alfonso “El Tigre” López (32-3, 25KOs) for the NABF light heavyweight title. Location to be determined, but Galveston Island Convention Center in Galveston, Texas, is rumored. The show will be promoted by the two fighters themselves, Promociones Zurdo and Promociones El Tigre. Zurdo is coming off a 20 month layoff and Tigre has been out of action for a year.

Heavyweight Michael Hunter (18-1-1, 12 KOs) could be in the co-feature. Hunter is coming off of a draw with current WBC interim heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin.