WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali has reportedly been designated champion in recess after visa problems scuttled his December 19 defense against Nonito Donaire at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Donaire will now face Emmanuel Rodriguez for the vacant title with the winner required to face Oubaali next. Showtime will televise in the U.S.
How old is donaire? All the best to him, but it seems like he’s one that is going to stick around a little too long.
Well he gave Inoue probably his toughest fight yet. Had him in big trouble in the 9th, and inoue either received a broken jaw or nose. At bantamweight he seem more suited.
Retarded WBC rules, the title is NOT vacant. Champion simply has visa issues. This is why titles are watered down. Middle finger to the WBC.
Another “title” and sanctioning fee. Why do fighters put up with this when the titles are now meaningless?
to the boxers it might not be meaningless. Also, I don’t know how these contracts are written, but it might be that in the contract it is for a title fight. So there may be an obligation to the boxer that they are fighting for a title. I wonder about that.
It should be meaningless if you are a realist and follow logic. There is no way to defend the fake belt they will be fighting for. Oubaali the champion is out, plain and simple.
Yes they are sometimes retarded, however, is it fair to Donaire then that he would not be fighting for a title. Rodriguez is a viable boxer even though he got stopped early by Inoue. Also why are there visa problems, could it be that is because of the COVID 19 pandemic? the only thing that really makes this fight kind of silly is that both men lost to Inoue. If the frenchman had beaten Donaire, and perhaps easier than Inoue did, that would make that kind of match kind of more interesting.