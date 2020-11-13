Oubaali out, new foe for Donaire WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali has reportedly been designated champion in recess after visa problems scuttled his December 19 defense against Nonito Donaire at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Donaire will now face Emmanuel Rodriguez for the vacant title with the winner required to face Oubaali next. Showtime will televise in the U.S. Terence Crawford: I am going to do me Zurdo Ramirez returns Dec 19

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

