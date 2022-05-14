By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In the opening bout from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California Cruiserweight Kareem Hackett (10-0, 5 KO’s) of Toronto, Canada won a unanimous decision over Josue Obando (20-34-2, 15 KO’s) of Mexico. The southpaw Hackett boxed his opponent early on connecting solidly with the straight left. Working patiently, Hackett continued picking Obando with effective punches. It was all Hackett as he continued to attack precisely with bold shots but there was no quit in Obando surviving hanging on in going the distance six rounds as the Canadian worked his way to a unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 60-54.

Bleach blondes as Carlos Nava (8-0, 5 KO’s) of Pasadena, Texas and Cuban Olympic Bronze medalist Yampier Fernandez (1-1) of Miami squared off in a lightweight bout. It was a feel out opening round, Nava connected Fernandes with a thumping straight right hand. Nava attacked with the right hand early in the second round backing Fernandez to the ropes. Things got a little rough in round three as Nava shoved Fernandez to the ground twice, Nava continued to work effectively using his size and power to back Fernandez. In the fifth, Nava continued to overpower the Cuban as he landed with solid straight punches. The sixth and final round was all Nava as he staggered Fernandez prompting the referee to stop the fight at 1:57.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla