In an upset, cruiserweight Armend Xhoxhaj (14-2, 7 KOs) took a ten round split decision against previously unbeaten Roman Fress (15-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday night on the lake stage in Elbauenpark, Magdeburg, Germany. Xhoxhaj’s pressure was too much for WBO #8, IBF #8, WBA #10 Fress to deal with. Scores were 98-92, 96-94 for Xhoxhaj, 96-94 for Fress.

Former light heavyweight world title challenger Adam Deines (21-2-1, 12 KOs) knocked out Norbert Dabrowski (24-10-2, 11 KOs) in the eighth round. Deines dropped Dabrowski twice to end it. Time was 2:25.