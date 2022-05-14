May 14, 2022
Boxing Results

Xhoxhaj upsets Fress, Deines wins by KO

In an upset, cruiserweight Armend Xhoxhaj (14-2, 7 KOs) took a ten round split decision against previously unbeaten Roman Fress (15-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday night on the lake stage in Elbauenpark, Magdeburg, Germany. Xhoxhaj’s pressure was too much for WBO #8, IBF #8, WBA #10 Fress to deal with. Scores were 98-92, 96-94 for Xhoxhaj, 96-94 for Fress.

Former light heavyweight world title challenger Adam Deines (21-2-1, 12 KOs) knocked out Norbert Dabrowski (24-10-2, 11 KOs) in the eighth round. Deines dropped Dabrowski twice to end it. Time was 2:25.

Zepeda defeats Alvarado; Scrappy, Akitsugi win
Bakole dominates and batters Yoka

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>