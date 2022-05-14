In an important heavyweight confrontation, WBA #9, WBC #15, IBF #15 Martin Bakole (18-1, 13 KOs) put a ten round beat down on previously undefeated IBF #5, WBC #9, WBA #13 heavyweight Tony Yoka (11-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at Accor Arena in Paris. The 277lb Bakole bullied the 241lb Yoka and dropped him in round one. Bakole continued to walk down, batter and bust up Yoka. Yoka went down again in round five, then mostly stayed out of range for the rest of the fight. Scores were 96-92, 95-93, 94-94!!!

In an eight-round lightweight contest, two-time French Olympian and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Sofiane Oumiha (2-0, 1 KO) outpointed previously unbeaten Mevy Boufoudi (8-1, 3 KOs) in a lightweight contest.

Unbeaten lightweight Christ “Little T” Esabe (12-0, 3 KOs) outscored Sander Diaz (13-9-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Lightweight Victor Yoka, younger brother of heavyweight Tony Yoka, won his professional debut by first round KO over over Gurami Kurtanidze (4-15-5, 1 KO).