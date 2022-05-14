In an important heavyweight confrontation, WBA #9, WBC #15, IBF #15 Martin Bakole (18-1, 13 KOs) put a ten round beat down on previously undefeated IBF #5, WBC #9, WBA #13 heavyweight Tony Yoka (11-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at Accor Arena in Paris. The 277lb Bakole bullied the 241lb Yoka and dropped him in round one. Bakole continued to walk down, batter and bust up Yoka. Yoka went down again in round five, then mostly stayed out of range for the rest of the fight. Scores were 96-92, 95-93, 94-94!!!
In an eight-round lightweight contest, two-time French Olympian and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Sofiane Oumiha (2-0, 1 KO) outpointed previously unbeaten Mevy Boufoudi (8-1, 3 KOs) in a lightweight contest.
Unbeaten lightweight Christ “Little T” Esabe (12-0, 3 KOs) outscored Sander Diaz (13-9-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder.
Lightweight Victor Yoka, younger brother of heavyweight Tony Yoka, won his professional debut by first round KO over over Gurami Kurtanidze (4-15-5, 1 KO).
Wow… Yoka looked awful. I’m still not sure what Bakole’s got, but that was utter domination. Yoka was supposed to fight Hrgovic… he would’ve gotten smashed had he taken that fight.
Did not think Yoka was that good, but did not expect him to look this awful. Still recon Hrgovic is not as good as he is made out to be.
Recon Bakole has what most hw’s do not have nowadays, a two-handed fighter and really good left hooks.
Just another Frenchie that is soft as cotton. Complete beat down.
Bakole dominated Yoka, even knocked down Yoka in round 1 and 5 and the one judge scores it 94-94, ridiculous. Yoka just does not have it as a pro fighter.
I wss about done with Yoka anyway. He’s been a pro since 2016 ? 17? And only has 11 pro fights. I remember after he won his first or second pro fight he was carrying on like he just won the thrilla on manills.
Arrogant all style no substance and clearly no heary or drsire.
Buh-bye.
Ohhhh and with all sincerity F those judges!
He was busted for steroids and got a suspension.
Yhis was a shock for me, i had Yoka winning this.
Dude. Never watch boxing again. BAKOLE BATTERED YOKA PILLAR TO POST.
He was gifted gold as an amateur, and his whiskers have always been questionable as an Am and Pro.
I believe Julien is either joking or saying that he believed Yoka would win.
I’d never seen Bakole fight before, so I was assuming he was there to be beaten. Of course, somebody forgot to let him in on the plan. LOL!
wow, good for Bakole. a little bit of a surprise
All three judges illegally gave rounds, that Berkole won, to Yoka. This is what is wrong with boxing. The judges attempted on the outset to score the rounds in favor of Yoka. The writer of this article described the fight correctly, Berkole dominated the fight throughout. What the writer should have done but didn’t do, is criticize the judges.
When Bakole lost to Hunter 4 years ago, he went back to the drawing board and has gotten better. Great win for him today…
Bakole looked great! However, I think it might have been more Yoka looking terrible. That final round was him waiving the white flag.
Note: I usually am willing to give the judges the benefit of the doubt, but 94 to 94 when one fighter was ruled down twice needs a long look. If I’m being generous, maybe Yoka won one round…MAYBE!!!
That’ why Bakole wouldn’t let Yoka out of this fight to go fight Hrgovic in that eliminator. Well played Bakole.
Never thought much of Yoka. Always thought Joyce and Hrgovic from his class of olympians were the future rather than Yoka.