WBC #1 super lightweight Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda, (23-0-1, 20 KOs) was involved in a minor traffic accident on the way to a media workout on Monday and unable to be in attendance at Churchill Boxing Gym in Santa Monica, California. He was not injured in the accident. “Sorry about missing the media workouts,” stated Zepeda. “I had a little accident but I’m good. We are 100% ready to go.”

As a result, WBC #2 contender Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis has the media all to himself. Prograis went through a brisk workout in front of a huge throng of Southern California media kicking off fight week media events for Saturday’s WBC world title showdown on PPV at ‘The War Grounds’ Dignity Health Sports Park.

“I just feel like I’m better, I’m not really nervous at all. I’ve trained so much for the last three years for this opportunity…Zepeda can’t let me hit him too much in this fight if he’s trying to set traps,” said Prograis. “If I can find him I don’t think it’s going to be good for him. I don’t fight to box, I fight to hurt people. In my last three fights, I didn’t get hit and I got all three knockouts.”

More Regis Prograis Quotes:

“Camp was hell. For me, it’s like small victories in camp, like spending time with my children that I look forward to. This was a long camp, almost six months as I was supposed to fight in August and then this world title opportunity came up for November 26. Training every day was three sessions, boxing in the morning, strength and conditioning in the late afternoon and then more boxing in the evening. I’m a night person when I’m not training so waking up early every day in camp wears on me.

“This is what I really, really love, to fight. Love the world title and the money but I really love getting in the ring on fight night.”

“I’m glad Teofimo Lopez is at 140, the division is really lit up now, that’s why I insisted on staying at 140 when I could have moved up. I’ve got a nutritionist now and don’t have to worry about making weight. I could stay at 140 for the rest of my career now if I want to.”

“There’s a lot of big fights ahead but the first thing is Jose Zepeda. Tank vs. Ryan is a good fight in the division, I got Tank but Ryan’s confidence is sky high. That’s a fight I hope to see in person if I’m not in camp. And of course, I want the winner.”

“Sandor Martin is a good test for Teofimo now, it’s a really good fight. It’s a better fight than Pedraza for Teofimo, Sandor Martin will come to win. This will prove if Teo is ready for the 140lb. division.”

“I thought Zepeda would be here at the media workouts, sorry to hear about the car accident which prevented him from coming. Looking forward to seeing him face-to-face again tomorrow at the press conference.”