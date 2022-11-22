By Ron Jackson

In what can only be described as a feast of boxing for the fans, Golden Gloves Promotions will present two consecutive tournaments at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park, Gauteng, South Africa, on Saturday, December 10 in their annual “CrackerJack” tournament, and then on Sunday, December 11.

Both tournaments will be shown live on Supersport.

SATURDAY

There is plenty of action in three well-matched contests as cruiserweight Johnny Muller (23-9-2, 14 KOs), who is never in a dull fight, goes in against Akani Phusi (12-2, 6 KOs).

In an exciting matchup between two bangers, Brandon Thysse (14-3-1, 12 KOs) meets Christiano Ndombassy (13-6, 10 KOs) from Angola at junior middleweight and in another junior middleweight contest, Roarke Knapp (14-1-1, 11 KOs), who comes to rumble, faces the tough Mexican “Crazy” Dante Jardon (35-8, 25 KOs).

SUNDAY

On Sunday in the main event the southpaw Chris Thomson,27, who has compiled a record of 12-2-1, 7 KOs, makes the first defense of his South African and African Boxing Union heavyweight titles against Keaton Gomes (8-2, 6 KOs).

Thompson won the titles in May against Josh Pretorius with wide points margins.

Gomes who has been fighting as a pro since August 2018 and like Thomson always comes into the ring in top condition, which should make for a competitive fight.

There is also an action-packed undercard.