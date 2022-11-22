November 22, 2022
Lupia-Tyner collide Dec 18 in Toronto

Lee Baxter Promotions is presenting a card on Sunday, December 18, at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, headlined by unbeaten welterweight Josh Lupia (8-0, 7 KOs) against veteran Lanardo “Pain Server” Tyner (35-16-2, 22 KOs) in an eight round clash. This will be 2x Canadian national amateur champion Lupia’s fourth bout in six months after a life-threatening shooting incident. The 47-year-old Tyner returns for the first time since 2019.

In the co-feature, unbeaten welterweight KO artist Lucas “Prince” Bahdi (12-0, 11 KOs) will take on Cristian Bielma (19-4-2 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Also, unbeaten Canadian female super bantamweight champion Amanda Galle (6-0-1, 0 KOs) meets Luz Elena Martinez (6-4, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder, Canadian bantamweight champion Ross Mylet (7-1-1, 0 KOs) faces Eduardo Cruz Munoz (21-17-1, 14 KOs), welterweight Uriel ‘Bombardero’ Perez (19-5, 18 KOs) battles Roberto Verdugo (10-4-1, 4 KOs), and light heavyweight Moe Zawadi (4-1, 4 KOs) goes against Marco Parente (1-4-3, 0 KOs).

