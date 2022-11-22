WBA NABA super middleweight champion Yamaguchi “The Problem” Falcao (23-1-1, 9 KOs) will defend his title against heavy-handed Ernest Amuzu (26-7, 22 KOs) on Sunday, December 11 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL. Falcao-Amuzu is scheduled for ten rounds and takes place as part of the WBA KO Drugs card, which precedes their annual convention. Tickets from $40 are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and the card airs live on CBS Sports Network at 7 PM eastern. The card is promoted by Boxlab Promotions and Falcao is promoted by Fire Fist Boxing Promotions.

