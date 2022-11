Broadway Boxing Weights Mykquan Williams 139.4 vs. Clarence Booth 139.6 lbs.

Stephan Shaw 234.4 vs. Rydell Booker 256.6

Juan Carlos Carrillo 177.2 vs. Matthew Tinker 177.8

Mikiah Kreps 118.6 vs. Indeya Smith 115.2

Fernely Feliz Jr. 227.4 vs. Cameron Graham 278.2

Michael Pirotton 222.8 vs. Sukhchaan Sahota 224.6 Venue: The Edison Ballroom, New York City

Promoter: DiBella Entertainment

Zepeda in car accident; Prograis workout quotes All Star Boxing inks Derrieck Cuevas

