Tuto Zabala Jr President of All Star Boxing, Inc announced Monday afternoon the signing of Puerto Rican contender Derrieck “Pretty Boy” Cuevas (23-1-1 15 KO’s) to a promotional agreement. Cuevas, joins All Star Boxing stable of fighters from the Island, which includes current WBO Light Flyweight world champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez

“We are delighted to sign Derrieck Cuevas to the All Star Boxing family” stated President & CEO Felix “Tuto” Zabala “Derrieck has fought multiple times on Boxeo Telemundo and we are happy to finally join forces. Cuevas will be active and ready a great 2023.”

Cuevas, has appeared on Zabala’s long running “Boxeo Telemundo” series where he piled up wins over veterans like Ed Paredes & Alberto Beltran to earn himself a WBA regional Fedelatin Welterweight title.

Inactivity in his career due to Covid-19 has left him on the shelf, but Derrieck is ready to take back control of his career with the right company guiding him including his co manager Mike Mendez.

“Im grateful to sign with a great company(All Star Boxing) that has a legacy in the sport” notes contender Derrieck Cuevas “I am more motivated then ever to reach the top, we have been training hard the past 3 months and are ready to showcase our skills” closed Cuevas

Derrieck Cuevas is slated to appear on December 2nd in Atlanta, GA when All Star Boxing, Inc airs a card live from the Georgia International Convention Center on ESPN Knockout.