Face Off: Dillian Whyte vs Jermaine Franklin It's a first meeting between Dillian Whyte and 21-0 American Heavyweight Jermaine Franklin in this Face Off special, hosted by Eddie Hearn. The two do battle on Nov 26 live on DAZN from London but things ramp up here just a week out… _ All Star Boxing inks Derrieck Cuevas WBA approves Spence-Thurman, Stanionis-Ortiz

