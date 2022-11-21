It’s a first meeting between Dillian Whyte and 21-0 American Heavyweight Jermaine Franklin in this Face Off special, hosted by Eddie Hearn. The two do battle on Nov 26 live on DAZN from London but things ramp up here just a week out…
I thought that was Marshawn Lynch…
dont expect all that much from Jermaine Franklin.
inactive, only 1 very easy fight in 3 years.
and he will probably come in heavy.
more interesting to see what Whyte has left
I remember when these face offs were featuring two great fighters, not two thug mediocres. Chances are more likely than not, that Whyte is fighting an opponent here that will offer nothing much in opposition. I couldn’t even finish watching this. No interest in the fight.
Getting sick of Dillian and his little tough guy shit. Mise well go back on the streets big man cause you always getting your shit pushed in from the top guys. China chin