By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Opening up the DAZN stream, middleweight Eric Priest (11-0, 7 KO’s) of Wichita Falls, Texas won a hard fought unanimous decision over Simon “Vikingo” Madsen (13-2, 10 KO’s) from Cancun by way of Denmark. It was an inside battle early on with Priest and Madsen head-to-head in the center for the first three rounds. Continuing inside and at a fast pace in the fourth, Priest and Madsen stood busy. At the halfway point in the fifth, Priest landed well as Madsen kept pressing. In the sixth, Priest stuck the jab and kept the stalking Madsen away and followed up with shots on the inside. Staying busy in the seventh, Priest outworked Madsen as he began taking the fight. The eighth and final round, Priest pressed and stood busy as Madsen finished strong in closing. After eight rounds the scores were 80-72, 79-73, and 76-76.