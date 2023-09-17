By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Unbeaten WBA #2, WBC #5, IBF #6, WBO #7 lightweight William “El Camarón” Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) battered and stopped two-time world title challenger Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) on Saturday night headlining on Mexican Independence Day at the Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, California. Zepeda attacked with non-stop punching and relentless pressure from the opening bell. Gesta was under fire until his corner stopped it midway through round six.

It was Zepeda that took the initiative and pressed displaying offense early on letting his hands go and connecting. The veteran Gesta had a moment in the closing seconds of the round as he connected with a solid counter right. Working on the inside in round two, Zepeda and Gesta traded away, the Mexican got the better of the exchange to close the round, Gesta suffered a cut above his right eye. Coming out attacking in round three, Zepeda had Gesta backing away and connected precisely inside as he appeared to be breaking down the Filipino. Zepeda had Gesta pinned up against the ropes in the fourth as referee Jack Reiss appeared to be keeping a close eye, as the Filipino’s cut began to bleed more.

Zepeda continued his attack in the fifth as Gesta was gassed and limited with his punches. An overwhelming and unanswered attack by Zepeda forced referee Jack Reiss to step in and stop the fight at 1:31 of the sixth.

With the win, Zepeda now stands waiting for his shot at lightweight.