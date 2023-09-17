By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In the opening bout from the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California, making his pro debut, lightweight Jordan Cervantes (1-0) of East Los Angeles put in work in going the distance four rounds and defeating El Paso, Texas’s Giovanny Meza (0-5). Cervantes was off to slow a slow and patient start as he sticked Meza with the jab in the opening round. On the attack in round two, Cervantes connected Meza with a straight right hand and continued to box. Coming out strong in the fourth and final round, Cervantes pressed Meza in route to the decision win. All three judges scored the bout 40-36.

Mexican Olympian super bantamweight Gael “El Terror” Cabrera (2-0, 1 KO) of Sonora, Mexico won a unanimous decision over Nicaragua’s Juan Centeno (8-10-3, 1 KO). Coming out aggressive and firing in round one, Cabrera relentlessly attacked Centeno with sharp punches. Keeping up the fast pace, Cabrera let his hands go in the second, scoring with combinations and outworking the Nicaraguan fighter, Centeno. The Olympian Cabrera was in control as he continued to work Centeno through three rounds. It was all Cabrera as he tallied up points in connecting with vicious shots inside and boxing effectively, outhustling Centeno in route to the decision victory. After completing four rounds, all three judges scored the bout 40-36.

West LA Westside Boxing’s super lightweight Alejandro “Pinpon” Reyes (10-0, 5 KO’s) of Mexicali, Mexico won a sixth round majority decision over Roberto Gomez (5-2, 5 KO’s) of Mexico City. On the offensive to begin, Reyes boxed and fired the jab in the opening round as he outworked Gomez (5-1, 5 KOs) in the early rounds. Keeping his distance and shooting away combinations in round three Reyes tallied up points as Gomez stalked and mixed it up. Fighting on the inside in round four, Reyes and Gomez didn’t take a step back as they exchanged. The fight continued in a phonebooth on the inside in the fifth with Reyes and Gomez staying busy as Reyes suffered a cut on the left eye. Fight was up for grabs heading into the sixth and final round as the cut on Reyes’s eye was stabilized, Gomez pressured and stood busy as Reyes with the cut boxed and kept his distance staying busy. In the end after six rounds,59-55, 58-56, and 57-57 as Reyes pulls the majority decision.

Super Featherweight prospect Daniel “Junebug” Garcia (7-0, 5 KO’s) of Denver, Colorado won a six round unanimous decision over Guadalajara, Mexico’s Erick “Aidahoe” Benitez (4-5, 1 KO) in headlining the You Tube stream. From the opening bell neither shied away from the offense as Garcia and Benitez traded away early on, with Garcia shooting the straight shots as Benitez ripped away. Pressing behind the jab in the fourth and stalking Garcia was on the hunt as Benitez stood in the pocket trading. Garcia was the aggressor late in the fight as he pressed and stood busy, but Benitez did not take a step back and stood his ground mixing it up. Stalking in the sixth and final round, Garcia timed Benitez with straight shots as Benitez stood busy finishing strong. After completing six rounds, all three judges scored the bout 60-54.