By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

The press conference of a forthcoming world title doubleheader took place on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. The show will be held by Teiken Promotions at Ariake Arena on Monday (our national holiday named Respect for the Aged Day). WBC, WBA light flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji will put his belt on the line against South African veteran WBC#1 Hekkie Buddler in the main event. The semi-windup will see sensational prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa, in his second pro outing, against Mexican bantam ruler Luis Guzman Torres in a 122-pound eight. The first world title go will be fought by unbeaten WBO 115-pound defending champ Junto Nakatani and Mexican Argi Cortes.

All looked very fit and express their confidence to show a great performance on Monday.

