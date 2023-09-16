Photo: Sumio Yamada
While most felt Friday’s clash between IBF featherweight world champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez and challenger Joet Gonzalez was relatively close (ESPN even had Gonzalez winning), judges scored overwhelmingly for Lopez. Here’s the round-by-round breakdown.
I think Venado’s style is really interesting and it’s flashy and you can hear how hard he hits through the broadcast, I’m sure it sounds crazy while watching it at ringside and Gonzalez’ is more straight forward and typical, but I still don’t know how you get 10-2 or 9-3. I had Lopez up, but I think it was definitely a close fight.