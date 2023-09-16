Venado Lopez-Joet Gonzalez Scorecard Photo: Sumio Yamada While most felt Friday’s clash between IBF featherweight world champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez and challenger Joet Gonzalez was relatively close (ESPN even had Gonzalez winning), judges scored overwhelmingly for Lopez. Here’s the round-by-round breakdown. Press conference for world title twinbill in Japan GIANT Venado-Joet Photo Gallery Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

