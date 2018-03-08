March 8, 2018

Young-Gaballo clash March 23 in Florida

The Heavyweight factory in Association with The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, will announce a big boxing show on March 23 at the Hard Rock LIVE Arena featuring a WBA interim world title fight between unbeaten bantamweights Stephon Young (17-0, 7 KOs) and Reymart Gaballo (18-0, 16 KOs). In the co-feature, former world champion Juan Carlos Payano (19-1, 9 KOs) collides with Mike Plania (14-0, 7 KOs) for the NABO super bantam title.

Also, in a pair of IBF Youth title fights, welterweight Logan Yoon (10-0, 10 KOs) will square off with once beaten Jorge “Pitbull” Rodriguez (12-1), and featherweight Mussa Tursyngaliyev (6-0, 5 KOs) battles Anthony Reyes (9-1).

The undercard will include the pro debut of Roberto Duran Jr. (son of boxing legend Roberto Duran) and two-time Olympic bronze medalist Ivan Dychko.

