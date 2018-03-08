Telemundo Weights form Mexico City

Gilberto “Yaqui” Parra 108 vs. Saul “Baby” Juarez 108
(WBC Latin jr. flyweight title)
Abraham “Choko” Rodriguez 109 vs. Alejandro “Pacquiao” Villasenor 108
Jerson Aguilar 130 vs. Adrian “Gallero” Pacheco 129
Martin Escamilla 130 vs. Eduardo “Zurdo” Cruces 131
Kevin Salgado 155 vs. Jose “La Maquina” Briceno 152
Ivan “Bam-Bam” Hernandez 125 vs. Miguel Angel “Estaca” Sandoval 122
Orlando Carrillo 153 vs. Luis Franco 152
Venue: Auditorio Blackberry, Mexico City
Promoter: All Star Boxing, Inc. in association with Productions Deportivas
TV: Telemundo Live 11:35 PM