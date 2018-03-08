Telemundo Weights form Mexico City

Gilberto “Yaqui” Parra 108 vs. Saul “Baby” Juarez 108

(WBC Latin jr. flyweight title)



Abraham “Choko” Rodriguez 109 vs. Alejandro “Pacquiao” Villasenor 108

Jerson Aguilar 130 vs. Adrian “Gallero” Pacheco 129

Martin Escamilla 130 vs. Eduardo “Zurdo” Cruces 131

Kevin Salgado 155 vs. Jose “La Maquina” Briceno 152

Ivan “Bam-Bam” Hernandez 125 vs. Miguel Angel “Estaca” Sandoval 122

Orlando Carrillo 153 vs. Luis Franco 152

Venue: Auditorio Blackberry, Mexico City

Promoter: All Star Boxing, Inc. in association with Productions Deportivas

TV: Telemundo Live 11:35 PM